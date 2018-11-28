Men's Matters holds inter-generational dialogue with Desborough School sixth formers

Men from across generations gained a better understanding of each other at dialogue session at Maidenhead Community Centre in York Road, hosted by male support group Men's Matters.

The session on Wednesday, November 21 saw members of Men's Matters swapping stories with sixth formers from Desborough School and discussing the challenges that each of their generations faces.

Head Boy Oliver Hull said: “All of the boys who came to the meeting last week really enjoyed it.

“A general consensus I got from everyone was how interesting it was to learn about the experiences the older generation had at our age and how similar we actually are.

“I hope the Men's Matters men also enjoyed learning about our experiences and were able to see life from our points of view.

Community prefect Saviel Monzac added: “The feedback we got from everyone at the centre was also all positive and everyone was very welcoming and easy to chat with.”

Men's Matters leader Paul Samuels said the group hopes to hold inter-generational dialogues on a regular basis.