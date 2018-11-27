Major road improvements set to be carried out in town centre

Cars will soon be able to turn right out of the Nicholsons car park as a two-way system is set to be introduced by the council as part of a multi-million pound scheme.

Improvements will also be made to the junction outside Maidenhead Railway station, around Bell Street and to the fourcourt of the station. The £4.5m scheme is set to take place early next year and will finish by the end of the year.

The scheme will also look at improving connections for journeys made via all transport methods, and revamp pedestrian and cycle links between the station and town centre.

Work will be funded by the Royal Borough together with the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

More than £4 million will be invested to finance improvements, helped by £3.75 million from The Local Growth Deal funding from Thames Valley LEP.

The council said the project is needed to cope with the predicted increase in passengers accessing the station as a result of the modernisation of the Great Western Railway train line and the opening of Crossrail.

Cllr Simon Dudley, council leader (Con, Riverside) said: “I know that residents are keen to understand what highways improvement work will take place to deal with the regeneration works that are happening or due to occur in the town.

“This work will help manage the flow of traffic within Maidenhead but also improve the pedestrian links from the station in to the town centre and improve cycle facilities.

“This is part of a wider piece of work that the council is completing which looks at road improvements, other transport developments as well as sports and leisure provision, schools and community facilities as the borough continues to grow through the regeneration work.”

The Royal Borough say it will ‘inform residents’ of scheduled road closures ‘so they can make changes’ to their journeys.