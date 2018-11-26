Maidenhead Waterways: What next going forward

With the York Stream arm nearing completion, it is timely to ask just who the waterway is for and what the build strategy and priorities should be going forward?



Maidenhead Waterways (MW) developed the project and secured planning consent in 2012 for a navigable town centre waterway ‘Ring’ – comprising York Stream and Moor Cut – but never expected to have the resources to build it without funding from developers, land owners and the council.

RBWM adopted the project and to its credit has been funding, supporting and managing it since 2014, with assistance from MW’s technical and volunteer teams.

The waterway plays a key role in the Area Action Plan (AAP), helping create a sense of place, defining the character of the new town centre and acting as a catalyst for the 100s of millions of inward investment required.

Shanly Homes would surely not have built its Chapel Arches development without the water basin that provides the focal point for its now completed Phases 1 and 2.

Despite challenges and setbacks along the way, the waterway is already helping ‘lift’ the town centre – as a walk from the library to Chapel Arches shows – and the waterside setting directly adds value to the new developments.

Chapel Arches Phase 3 is now underway and will provide the final section of York Stream, plus a smaller water basin and ‘mini Oracle’ development of shops, cafes and apartments set around the water.

Coppa Club recently opened next to the water and joins Bakedd, the artisan cafe on the other side of the basin, bringing life and trade to what was for so many years one of the worst eyesores in Maidenhead town centre.

RBWM’s partner Countryside has also secured Panel approval for the next major AAP development, over 200 new homes on council owned land next to the restored waterway, south of the library.

The York Road development will create the next key waterside site, linking the library and Town Hall via a new public square and cultural quarter.

MW has proposed options to maximise views of and public access to the waterway – viewing/sitting areas; steps to the water; and facilities for boat loading/unloading.

A streamside path along the side of the library could link the new public square with the amphitheatre, with marginal planting at water level to encourage wildlife.

The Countryside partnership includes York Road, the Magnet and Reform Road developments, all of which adjoin the waterway route. Interaction between the waterway and adjacent developments should be maximised wherever feasible, for the benefit of all.

The new Borough Local Plan is currently being inspected and will quadruple the number of town centre homes being built, compared with the AAP.

This scale of growth, with very little land available for additional public open spaces, and increasingly high rise developments, needs the waterway more than ever – as a public amenity; as Maidenhead’s ‘green lung’; to provide shared public open space and a green/blue corridor through the town centre for the active and passive enjoyment of everyone.

MW’s mantra for the waterway project is “…it’s for all of us”. The project was never just about boats – although the colour and activity of boating in the town centre will add interest to the streamside cafes, paths and new public areas.

We want the waterway to offer something for everyone – for the active and passive enjoyment of all who live, work or spend their leisure time in Maidenhead town centre.

Anglers, walkers, cyclists and nature lovers are as important as boaters, while there are also opportunities for a canoe club, for boat hire, and community activities on and off the water that add further interest and activity as the area is brought to life.

In the meantime, the degraded habitats of York Stream and particularly the empty Moor Cut will (once funded) benefit from being permanently filled, with stable water levels and a freshening flow to maintain water quality.

The plans for the waterway include an in-channel tow path along Moor Cut, bringing further community, public open space, leisure and health benefits. The new path will link to the Green Way, creating a 2km circular waterside walk right in the heart of town.

Clearing the abandoned and overgrown Bray Cut to the Thames at Bray would be the next priority, so that small boats can reach the town centre from the main river.

Bray Cut was widened to 14-15m in the 1960s for flood protection purposes, a role now served by the Jubilee River. It passes through a lovely wildlife area by Braywick Park, so protecting the habitat along and adjacent to the banks will be important.

The strategy for the waterway has always been to initially support only small unpowered boats – canoes, rowing boats and skiffs – because of the limiting structures along the route.

MW’s plan remains to extend the waterway in stages as funding allows; to complete the waterway ‘Ring’; and gradually improve the link to the Thames at Bray.

All the new channels and structures around the ‘Ring’ are designed to allow additional (larger) craft to eventually use the new waterway, as limitations to navigation are removed over time.

The size of boat supported at any point is dictated by the minimum headroom or water depth at the crossings. The waterway is not designed for the really large boats that we see on the main river – that would be neither practical, or desirable in MW’s view.

As the Advertiser recently reported, an imminent strategic decision is needed at Chapel Arches.

The invert (bed) of the open arch needs to be lowered in conjunction with Shanly Group’s final development at this location, or we risk leaving a permanent limitation to navigation along York Stream.

The channels up- and down-stream have already been built by RBWM to a long term target of 1.3m water depth, but the open arch will be only 0.6m deep until the bed is lowered.

That won’t prevent canoes and rowing boats from passing, but failing to resolve this issue now – while it is still possible – would force a fundamental review of the waterway design elsewhere… additional costly feasibility studies, a new detailed design and a fresh planning consent.

RBWM has offered to split the estimated £0.4m cost of lowering the bed on a 50/50 basis with Shanly Homes.

We sincerely hope a resolution is found soon, or the entire strategy for continuing the waterway could be diminished.