Love Maidenhead - St Luke's Church Christmas Tree Festival

Welcome to the ninth of my #lovemaidenhead columns where I share and showcase the ‘unsung heroes’ and ‘hidden gems’ of Maidenhead, featuring places to go, things to do and even places to eat and drink.

Dotted around the town you’ll find local cafes, businesses and family-friendly destinations that don’t always have a big marketing budget to promote themselves.

Because of this, I find that Google doesn’t always have the answers that you need to enjoy and explore your local area. Instead, a genuine local recommendation helps.

In October I talked about the Maidenhead Waterways Scheme, this month I’m highlighting the Christmas Tree Festival at St Luke’s Church in Maidenhead.

What is it?

For three days at the beginning of December, St Luke’s church is transformed by more than 25 Christmas trees, which are all sponsored by a local business, group or organisation.

Each tree is decorated in a creative way that represents the theme of the business or group.

This isn’t a competition to see who has the most expensive Christmas decorations. Instead, it’s a chance to get creative and have some fun – handmade decorations are positively encouraged.

Visitors to the church on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are then invited to walk around, and ‘vote’ for their favourite themed tree by placing their small change in the charity pot by each tree.

At the end of the event, the donations go to a nominated charity (this year it is Myeloma UK) and to support St Luke’s church general fund. Last year £4,400 was raised.

It is open to the public from Friday, December 7 to Sunday, December 9.

Why do I love it?

It can feel like there is a lot of pressure at Christmas to buy ‘must have’ presents or to take the children to see Father Christmas at various different venues, many of which are booked up months in advance.

The Christmas Tree Festival is a beautiful, low cost, family-friendly way to start your Christmas season that is right in the heart of Maidenhead.

Take a pot of old change and let the children have fun ‘voting’ for their favourites while they look at all of the twinkly lights and bright decorations.

There will also be a variety of local stalls, a Winter Wonderland Concert, Christmas Tree Service and mulled wine and mince pies will be available.

Aside from visiting the fair, if you’re a local business this is a fantastic way to show more of the personality behind your business.

It costs just £25 to sponsor a tree, and the St Luke’s church team provide a tree and a power socket for you.

All you need is some creative ideas and to be on hand to decorate the tree on the Thursday before it opens.

If you want to get involved, email the Rev Sally Lynch sally514@btinternet.com

Keep an eye out for a ‘Love Maidenhead’ themed tree sponsored by yours truly.

My verdict?

Family friendly activity that can become part of your Christmas traditions

Raises money for good causes

Great exposure opportunity for local businesses

Biography

Jodie is a photographer and blogger living in Maidenhead with her husband and two young children.

She is passionate about showcasing the best of life in Maidenhead and has created a hashtag on Instagram to encourage others to share their #lovemaidenhead moments and tips too.

You can see more of her photography and writing on her local lifestyle blog: www.maidenheadmum.co.uk