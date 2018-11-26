In pictures: Maidenhead Christmas Lights get switched-on

Maidenhead’s Christmas lights were switched on this weekend. Large crowds gathered outside the town hall to watch the festivities.

More than a thousand people gathered in the heart of Maidenhead to watch the Christmas Lights get switched on on Saturday.

The town centre got into the festive spirit with Christmas market stalls lining the High Street and a number of acts performing in front of the town hall before the big switch-on.

The lights themselves were turned on by eight-year-old Ian Deane Barrado, the winner of a Norden Farm competition, following a countdown by a large and excited crowd that had gathered in St Ives Road.

The lights, which illuminated the whole town hall and the High Street, were followed by an impressive five-minute firework display, marking the beginning of the festive season in the town.

Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Paul Lion said: “On my chain it says ‘unity’, this is what that is all about.

“The lights today and in Windsor last week were great, I can’t say which was my favourite because I’m the mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, but I am a Maidenhead boy.

“It’s good to see so many children and families here too.

He also singled out Steph James, the Maidenhead town manager, for special praise on the day.

The event saw entertainment from Stagecoach, the Tuneless Choir and Bottlekids, as well as the Eagle Claw Kung Fu Lion Dance team.

Characters from all the pantomimes taking place in the Royal Borough this year then got on-stage, leading the crowd in a dance before the big switch-on took place at 6pm.

From now until the weekend of December 22 and 23, every car park in the down centre, except the Magnet Leisure Centre, will offer free car parking on weekends.