'Tiser team 'in gym twice a day' ahead of Cracker Challenge

Teams are preparing for the Advertiser’s charity sports competition, which is now just three weeks away.

Groups from Maidenhead and the surrounding areas will be competing in the Christmas Cracker Challenge on Thursday, December 6, held in the Magnet Leisure Centre at 6pm.

They will battle it out in activities such as nerf gun

wars and volleyball, raising money for the Cracker Appeal, which goes towards providing Christmas lunches and parties for community groups in

the area.

To date, £280,000 has been raised.

The Advertiser team – who are the current reigning summer champions – will be looking to scoop the double and Windsor reporter David Lee, one of the Adveriser team participants, was in optimistic mood of reclaiming the crown.

“The whole ’Tiser team are still riding high after the Cracker Challenge trophy finally came home in the summer,” he said.

“We’re under no illusions that sealing back-to-back titles will be a struggle but we’re all raring to give it our best shot.”

Fellow reporter George Roberts added: “The whole team have put on a tough training regimen in preparation for the challenge. Most of us are in the gym at least twice a day, and pretty much everybody manages to squeeze in at least one marathon each weekend.

“We’re feeling confident for the quiz too.

“I’ve memorised the entire Encyclopaedia Britannica and both the Oxford and Collins dictionaries to make sure I can cover all the bases.”

The Advertiser will be entering one team for the charity showcase. Entry costs £100 per team and an extra £50 for a buffet. Call Louisa Mace on 01628 678219 to enter.