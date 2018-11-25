Newlands and Desborough pupils take part in tech tournament

Teenagers put their heads together on Tuesday to design and build mini space capsules in a competition.

Students from Newlands Girls’ School and Desborough College took part in a ‘tech tournament’ organised by Maidenhead Rotary Club.

The year nine students had to design a miniature space capsule launcher which could fired the capsule up in the air, using materials like hooks, rubber bands and wooden dowels.

A team from Newlands won the competition overall but organisers say that all the participants benefited by developing their problem solving, creative and practical skills.

Aine Kelleher, Desborough’s head of design and technology, said: “Some healthy competition was seen throughout the day with pupils making new friends and rivals.

“It is important to give students the opportunities to develop soft skills like collaboration, resilience, creativity and other character virtues that will prepare them for life outside school.

“What was really nice to see was pupils testing their ideas and continually making adaptations to improve their solution.”