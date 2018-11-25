SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 25
8 °C
Mon, 26
7 °C
Tue, 27
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Mr Gum author visits All Saints Junior School

    The author of one of children’s best-loved fictional characters visited All Saints Junior School last week.

    Andy Stanton, the creator of the Mr Gum book series, was at the school in Westborough Road on Monday, November 12 to talk to pupils about his new book Natboff! One Million Years of Stupidity.

    Assistant headteacher John Mckrell said: “They had such a wonderful time with him. He was very, very funny. Children were laughing their socks off.”

    Mr Mckrell added: “He was talking about his love of reading that led him into a life of writing and how one idea can be a great idea.

    “It was an enormous amount of fun and a serious message behind it.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved