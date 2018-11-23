Santa's sleigh set to tour Maidenhead again next month

03:30PM, Friday 23 November 2018
Santa Claus is coming to town next month, ahead of his usual Christmas foray, to delight children and raise money for charity.
The much-loved Santa’s sleigh ride, which tours the town dispensing sweets in exchange for donations, will return in the run-up to Christmas.
It heads out on routes across Maidenhead to spread festive joy, as it has done for more than 15 years.
Richard Alvey, fundraising officer at Maidenhead Round Table, the group
behind the sleigh, said: “We have so many comments saying ‘Christmas has not started until the sleigh’.”
Businesses have supported the annual spectacle, with sweets donated by Maidenhead Podiatry and Chiropractic Clinic, Copas Farms in Cookham providing storage space and Forge Motor Company, of Cookham, providing the vehicle that pulls Santa’s sleigh, standing in for Rudolph, Blitzen et al.
“When I see the look on the kids’ faces, I still struggle to actually describe it,” said Richard.
The sleigh, which was made in 2016 and painted by Slough Fix Auto, will be on display at the Maiden’s Head pub in Maidenhead High Street on Saturday and takes to the streets from Tuesday, December 11 to Christmas Eve.
The popular event has an uncertain future, however, as Maidenhead Round Table is in need of new members.
The social group is part of the national Round Table initiative, which focuses on friendship and organising community events.
More members are needed to support its activities and that has been made clear by organising this Christmas event – the sleigh ride itself is a major logistical effort.
Timetable for the Round Table Santa’s sleigh:
December 11 – Newlands area
December 12 – Farthingales/Oldacres
December 13 – Queensway
December 15 – Holyport (Springfield/Aysgarth)
December 16 – Larchfield
December 18 – Great Hill Crescent
December 19 – Holyport Stroud Farm
December 20 – Pinkneys Green/Bomber Estate
December 22 – Wessex Way area
December 23 – Cranbrook Drive
Christmas Eve – Chiltern Road
For more information visit maidenhead.roundtable.co.uk
