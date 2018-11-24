Altwood School hosts Invictus Festival

A sporting event with a difference took place at Altwood School on Tuesday.

The KS2 Invictus Festival was for primary school pupils ‘who have not represented their school at any type of sporting or physical activity’.

In its second year, the festival saw 60 pupils take part from Courthouse Junior, Cookham Rise, St Edmund Campion, Riverside, Larchfield and Braywick Court schools.

Emma Fitzgerald is Partnership Development Manager for Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, which delivered the festival.

She said: “We wanted to engage a different set of pupils to the ones we see in our conventional sports competition programme.”

To do this the festival is based on more alternative sports including the target driven ‘new age kurling’, tactical ‘dangerball’ and the Paralympic blindfolded sport ‘goalball’.

Emma added: “It was a really big success, the children really enjoyed it and so did the schools.

“We’re already looking at another event in July and hopefully looking to make it bigger and better – we had to turn children away from this event.”