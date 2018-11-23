Plans submitted for 216 flats on industrial estate

Hundreds of homes have been outlined to be built on part of the Boyn Valley Industrial Estate.

PZR Ltd has submitted an outline planning application of the layout, scale and access to four proposed buildings.

It aims to create 216 flats and 189 parking spaces across the buildings, which will be between four and nine storeys.

Existing buildings would be demolished at the site, which is wedged between Boyn Valley Road, the rest of the industrial estate to the north, and the rail line to the south.

A cover letter sent to the council by ROK Planning said the site is earmarked for by the borough for 240 dwellings and that allocation ‘is supported by a robust evidence base’.

It adds that a consultancy team spoke to residents and ‘stakeholders’ at a public exhibition in the Nicholsons Centre in July.

Responding to the plans, the Maidenhead Civic Society’s planning chairman Martin McNamee said the group was ‘concerned at the number of dwellings, the height of the eastern blocks and the displacement of employment’.

Simon Bowder, a partner at XLB property, which is involved with the plan, said the commercial units ‘have reached the end of their economic life’ and the planners had worked with businesses about relocating.

“We have engaged with local residents and stakeholders to submit a scheme that delivers much needed homes in the centre of Maidenhead, in line with the draft Borough Local Plan,” he said. Thirty per cent of homes will be affordable, of which 35 per cent will be at social rent levels.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk and use 18/03301/OUT to view the plans.