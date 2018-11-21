Gallery inspired by world of the Moomins comes to Norden Farm

The gallery at Norden Farm has been transformed into a ‘Nordic wonderland’ as part of its winter-inspired exhibition.

The Wintertide exhibit, running at the centre in Altwood Road until Sunday, December 30, is inspired by the Moominvalley TV series, based on Tove Jansson’s Moomin books.

Featuring entries from Norden Farm’s annual art competition inspired by its Christmas show The Fir Tree, the space has been created by professional artist Benedict Romain and students from the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA).

The project is also part of Norden Farm’s Young Creatives Programme, supported by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation.

Across the Christmas holiday, storytelling sessions will be taking place in the ‘magical, wintry den’ in the gallery, at a cost of £2 per person.

Alexandra Vander Borght, digital marketing manager at Norden Farm, said: “The scope of imagination and design ideas from students was remarkable.

“They have completely designed and built a den, which children can explore and play in. Families are invited to come on down and view it over the festive period.”