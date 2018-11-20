Maidenhead pub receives gold rating in Loo of the Year Awards

A Maidenhead pub has come up trumps in the Loo of the Year Awards 2018.

Each year inspectors make thousands of unannounced visits to toilets at sites across the UK to judge their decor, accessibility, maintenance, cleanliness and overall management.

Toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable facilities receiving no mark.

The Bear, in the High Street, was awarded a gold rating with inspectors praising the design and cleanliness of the loos.

Gurwinder Randhawa, manager of the Wetherspoon pub, said: “I am delighted with the award.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”