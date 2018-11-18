SportsAble Twirlers dance their way to three medals

The SportsAble Twirlers have come away with three medals after competing at a national dance championship.

A group of wheelchair dancers, the Twirlers have only been dancing together for less than six months.

The team is comprised of Jennie Bouron, Sukhi Gidda, David Hill, Peta Barratt, Lorraine Pickering, Joyce Tesch and Jen Brown. They showed off their moves at the ParaDance Sport UK National Dance Championships, held at Harrow Arts Centre last month.

They won a gold (Freestyle class 2, duo), a silver (Freestyle medium group) and a bronze (Freestyle class 1, singles).

Jennie Bouron, SportsAble Twirlers’ coach, said: “We would love to expand our repertoire to take on Latin and ballroom dances.”

For a free taster session email info@sportsable.co.uk