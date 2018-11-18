Pets Corner: Boris at TVAW

Boris is a beautiful fluffy black and white boy with a curious nature.

He was previously a stray and we think he is approximately three years old.

He has been neutered and tested negative for FIV and Felv.

He has recently come out of his shell and is becoming a really friendly boy.

He loves his food, a good head scratch and enjoys curling up next to people for a nap.

Contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 0118 972 2082 or 0118 972 1871or visit www.tvaw.org.uk if you can offer Boris or any of our other cats a home.