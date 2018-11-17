Achieving for Children raring to go for Cracker Challenge

As the Advertiser’s charity Cracker Challenge looms on the horizon, teams have already started pushing themselves to the limit to prepare.

The Achieving for Children team has already begun training hard as it strives to improve on its third-place finish at last year’s Christmas challenge.

Danny Gomm said his team will be sumo wrestling as part of its training for this year’s event, taking place at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Thursday, December 6.

He said: “Myself, I am training on a diet of eating lots of rubbish and drinking a bit too much.

“But I’m encouraging the team to do their own individual training, and we might start doing a bit of sumo wrestling so we can work better as a team.”

Danny is bringing a team of 10 men and women who mean business, and even has reserves to rely on if anybody is forced to drop out.

He said: “Whenever we do it [the challenge] people hear about it the next day and wish they’d taken part.

“They hear how much fun we’ve had and want to do it too.”

After finishing second in the 2018 summer challenge and third last Christmas, Danny is optimistic that his team can go one step further this time around.

He said: “The event people like the most is the assault course. Although you are running against other teams it’s quite individual.

“The one we normally struggle with is Kingball, because we are the only team that plays by the rules.”

Entry to the challenge costs £100 per team, and an extra £50 for a buffet.

To enter call Louisa Mace on 01628 678219.