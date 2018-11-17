Highfield Prep School unveils new minibus

A new minibus has been unveiled by Highfield Preparatory School.

The emblazoned vehicle was made possible as the result of a ‘very successful’ fundraising ball in the summer term.

To officially launch the ‘long awaited’ minibus, headteacher Joanna Leach, the ball committee, staff and pupils gathered for a ribbon-cutting and pink champagne ceremony at the school in West Road on Friday.

Mrs Leach said: “The minibus is a great legacy of our centenary year, in which we have celebrated 100 years of high quality education.

“The girls and staff are so excited to be able to travel in the new minibus and it will certainly attract a lot of attention.”