Small business founder's concern over suitable office space in Maidenhead

The founder of a small business is worried too many offices are being converted into housing after she was forced to move out of Maidenhead.

Jan Stannard has already been forced to move her business Siteset Digital twice because her offices were being converted into flats or hotels, and now she has had to move a third time.

After searching for ‘several months’ Jan was unable to find an office the right size for her 20-employee company, so was forced to move out to Bourne End.

The move is not ideal for many of her employees, who will now have longer commutes.

Jan said: “As a business, as we have grown we have found it more and more difficult to find good small office spaces.

“We looked for months but couldn’t find anything in Maidenhead.

“My concern as a resident of Maidenhead is that small businesses are severely challenged.”

As eight businesses were moved out of Moorbridge Court, Jan said that she is worried the town is prioritising big businesses, to the detriment of companies like hers.

She said: “Where there were eight businesses, there are now none. What small businesses need is the flexibility to move somewhere smaller or bigger.

“Small businesses make up the majority of businesses.

“If there is nowhere for them it could polarise the business community between the very tiny and the big.”

On Twitter, council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said that The Landing, the planned town centre redevelopment that has been recommended for rejection by planning officers, could provide the answers.

He said: “Jan I’m hopeful that The Landing will have a good amount of new office space on it when it comes to panel.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We recognise that as Maidenhead develops there will be increasing demand for all types of office space.

“As such creating versatile, modern workspaces for businesses of all sizes in Maidenhead forms part of the redevelopment plans.

“We are currently collaborating with Statesman House to further develop grade A office space for a range of business sizes, the future development of St Clouds Gate will offer up 70,000 sq ft of new office spaces to a range of businesses who require both small and larger spaces and the Landing site proposals could also provide additional, flexible office space.”