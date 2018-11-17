Beautython raises money for Motor Neurone Disease Association

A 24-hour ‘beautython’ arranged to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association raised £375 this weekend.

Claire Thomas, owner of Imagine Your Style in The Nook, Cannon Lane, started pampering her clients at 9am on Saturday and continued beautifying into the next day.

She organised the event to raise money for the charity after her father, Alan Thomas, died from the disease aged 40, when Claire was just nine.

Claire gave the treatments without charge in return for her customers donating the price of their treatment to her Just Giving page.

Claire’s regular customers brought food and drink along with them and were often ‘very generous’, donating more than the price of their chosen treatment.

“It was just a really nice atmosphere, it didn’t feel a day working, everyone was there for a charity,” she said.

To contribute to Claire’s fundraising efforts go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/imagineyourstyle