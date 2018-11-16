Council to review Broadway plan after drop in people parking in Maidenhead

The future of a key town centre car park is to be re-examined after parking in Maidenhead fell by nearly a fifth.

Figures in a council report show usage of car parks in the town is down by 17 per cent compared to last year, with the Nicholsons car park down by 22 per cent.

It is due to be demolished in 2020 and replaced with a new development which is planned to hold roughly 1,300 spaces in 2022.

But in light of the reduced demand, council officers will now examine whether the extra 570 spaces are necessary.

“What I have asked officers to look at is just to do a review of whether the current size of the car park is appropriate,” council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said.

“We just want to make sure this is the right size.”

He is also keen to keep an eye on the sale of the Nicholsons Centre, as it could form part of a joint venture with a prospective buyer.

Income at the Nicholsons car park has fallen by 10 per cent, and Hines Meadow, in St Cloud Way, has seen usage drop by 13 per cent and an income reduction of 3.5 per cent.

A financial update this week shows the parking budget is on a £560,000 overspend, which has come from increased use of discounted tariffs, the drop in parking in Maidenhead, and increased season ticket sales, which have affected daily income from charges in some car parks.

Part of the fall in income has emerged from an increased take-up of resident Advantage Cards – up by about five per cent since April – which offer discounts on rates that were put up for non-card holders in last year’s budget.