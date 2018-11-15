Efforts to save children from pre-war Europe remembered 80 years on

Today (Thursday) marks 80 years since religious and community leaders met the British Government to request help for refugees escaping persecution in Europe.

Their meeting with the Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1938, less than a year before the start of the Second World War, would lead to the launch of the Kindertransport.

A mammoth undertaking, the initiative helped almost 10,000 children flee Germany, Austria, Poland and Czechoslovakia between November 1938’s Kristallnacht – a pogrom against Jews living in Nazi Germany – and the start of hostilities in 1939.

Among those to help rescue children escaping Nazi persecution was one of Maidenhead’s most famous residents, Sir Nicholas Winton, who was dubbed the ‘British Schindler’ in the press for organising the rescue of 669 children, mainly Jewish, from Czechoslovakia by rail.

He had worked as a stockbroker before visiting the Czech capital Prague with a friend as it was

occupied by Germany, when he decided to help.

Sir Nicholas, who is honoured across the town with tributes such as a statue at Maidenhead Station and a memorial garden in Oaken Grove Park, died in 2015 aged 106.

But his memory has endured, not least because his daughter Barbara, 65, estimates that potentially more than 6,000 people – descendants of those Sir Nicholas rescued – owe their lives to him.

The achievements of those people, which include contributions to community, society, education and science, show the value of taking in refugees, she added.

She said: “My father’s view was that talking about history for its own sake, there is no point.

“Just revisiting the past does not get us anywhere unless it informs and educates what goes on today.

“And because there are problems today, particularly in relation to refugees and particularly child refugees who are stuck across Europe in camps wondering about their futures… (it has) enormous relevance.”

She added that ‘remembering that and recognising that is a good way of understanding what refugees can bring to this country’.

And Barbara said the Government has ‘done really good things with the vulnerable person resettlement scheme’.

Sir Nicholas’s son Nick Winton, 66, who lives in Maidenhead, said: “I think it has shown a great example of what one person can do to help.”

He said the scale of Sir Nicholas’ efforts were only fully realised to him when his father was featured on TV show That’s Life in 1988, when he was surrounded by an audience of people he had saved.

Barbara said it was a similar experience for her father: “It was only that kind of personal realisation that gave that understanding because you can know theoretically but that is quite different from knowing someone and hearing their story.”

In Maidenhead, Sir Nicholas lived in Pinkneys Green and his contributions include being a member of Maidenhead Rotary Club from 1969 and the president of Maidenhead Mencap.

A commemoration of the Kindertransport is taking place today (Thursday) in London, with Barbara attending alongside Lord Alf Dubs, one of the children rescued by Czech Kindertransport.