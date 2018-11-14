Stand Out For Autism launches £15,000 campaign to buy bus

A charity has launched a £15,000 campaign to convert a bus into an autism friendly sensory unit.

The founder of Stand Out For Autism, Holly Clarke, launched the drive today.

Holly said: “We’re campaigning between now and the end of January to raise at least £15,000 to convert a bus into a mobile sensory unit so that we can attend any style or form of event and make it autism friendly.”

When the ‘the bus project’ is up and running it will provide a haven for children, and adults, who might be experiencing a ‘sensory overload’ where there is a lot of noise and crowds.

It will be filled with lights, aromas and fabrics proven to stimulate the senses and create a safe and calming atmosphere for children to explore.

Holly, whose seven-year-old son Harry has autism and verbal dyspraxia and attends Manor Green School, said: “A lot of families probably won’t go to certain events because of the noise levels and because there isn’t a quiet area.”

The bus ‘will be part of the community’ and she envisions schools in the Royal Borough using the bus facilities during term time.

She also believes that the bus project could also benefit dementia patients and be an ideal space for private parties for children and adults with autism.

To raise money the charity will be running events including a curry and quiz night and Holly will be dressed as a Christmas Tree collecting donations outside Sainsbury’s in King Street on Friday, November 23.

Keep up to date with events at www.standoutforautism.com and to donate to the bus fund go to localgiving.org/appeal/thebusproject/

To contact Holly to offer help in fundraising email standoutforautism@outlook.com.

W Another of the charity’s projects, Autism Hour, took place in the Nicholsons Centre on Tuesday between 10.30 and 11.30am.

During the hour, the shops took steps to make the centre a more enjoyable shopping experience for shoppers with autism, including dimming lights and turning off music.