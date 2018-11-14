Waste management firm celebrates 30 years of business in the UK

A waste management firm with a headquarters in Maidenhead has celebrated 30 years of business in the UK.

SUEZ, formerly known as SITA UK, started out above a shoe shop in Egham with just a dozen employees in 1988.

But three decades on, it is now regarded as one of the country’s largest recycling and waste management companies with reported annual revenues of more than £800million.

Chief executive David Palmer-Jones, who has worked at the company since February 1989, said it had undergone a major transformation following the privatisation of council waste services in the 1980s and the changing attitudes towards recycling.

He said: “This required a huge transformation by SUEZ, and the wider waste management industry, to move waste material out of landfill and into complex new facilities and global value chains – bringing with it new jobs, skills, challenges and opportunities to make the most of waste materials.”

The firm marked the anniversary at its Grenfell Road headquarters on Thursday, November 8 by launching a film depicting the scale of the company’s operations across the country.

Mr Palmer-Jones added: “I believe that the next 30 years promise even greater change and will require yet another transformation of our sector.

“There is a strength of government support and public appetite for change in this vital area that we have not seen before and, on behalf of Suez, we look forward to continuing to invest and play our part over the next 30 years to help the UK achieve a circular economy.”