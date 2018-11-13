In pictures: Schools take part in tag rugby tournament

A tag rugby festival has seen hundreds of young children get involved in a new sport.

Years 3, Year 4 and Year 5 pupils from schools across Maidenhead were at Maidenhead Rugby Club on Thursday, November 1 and Monday, November 5 for the event.

About 270 youngsters took part in the festival, which removed the competitive element by having no winners. Every child who took part got a participation award.

The festival was in line with the Rugby Football Union’s ‘age grade rugby’, which allows children to play competitive matches without worrying about progressing to the next round. This means they can focus on enjoying themselves and developing skills.

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager for the Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, which organised the event, said: “That’s what we are about – high quality opportunities to try different sports and getting more kids playing more sport more often.”