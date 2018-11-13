SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 13
13 °C
Wed, 14
13 °C
Thu, 15
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Girl collects dozens of discarded sparklers

    When Tracey Middle and her daughter Lorien went to walk their puppy they didn’t expect to spend their time picking up discarded sparklers.

    Tracey, eight-year-old Lorien and their five-month-old Labrador puppy went to Boyn Grove Park (Punt Hill), in Courthouse Road, on Sunday afternoon.

    Tracey said: “Our little dog, Nova, started chewing on something and suddenly we noticed a whole sea of sparklers.

    “Lorien’s the one who spotted them first, she was saying, ‘Nova could hurt herself and the children could’ – she is very thoughtful.”

    After about an hour-and-a-half Tracey and Lorien, who is a pupil at St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School, had collected an estimated 100 sparklers.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved