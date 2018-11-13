Girl collects dozens of discarded sparklers

05:00PM, Tuesday 13 November 2018
When Tracey Middle and her daughter Lorien went to walk their puppy they didn’t expect to spend their time picking up discarded sparklers.
Tracey, eight-year-old Lorien and their five-month-old Labrador puppy went to Boyn Grove Park (Punt Hill), in Courthouse Road, on Sunday afternoon.
Tracey said: “Our little dog, Nova, started chewing on something and suddenly we noticed a whole sea of sparklers.
“Lorien’s the one who spotted them first, she was saying, ‘Nova could hurt herself and the children could’ – she is very thoughtful.”
After about an hour-and-a-half Tracey and Lorien, who is a pupil at St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School, had collected an estimated 100 sparklers.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Great Western Railway said train services to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or revised
A group of 12 people have been sentenced in relation to their involvement in a drugs network operating in Slough and Maidenhead.