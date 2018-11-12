Mirror warning issued after sunlight reflection sparks bedroom fire in Altwood

05:46PM, Monday 12 November 2018
Firefighters have warned people to keep household mirrors facing away from direct sunlight following a fire in Altwood today.
Crews from Maidenhead, Langley and Beaconsfield fire stations were called to a house in Altwood Bailey at about 10am.
A neighbour raised the alarm after they spotted flames in a first-floor bedroom at the property, which was empty at the time.
It is believed the blaze started after sunlight beaming through the window reflected off two mirrors and set fire to the bedroom.
Crews spent about an hour and a half tackling the fire and making the scene safe.
Safety advice to avoid similar incidents includes keeping mirrors and glass objects away from windows and direct sunlight.
