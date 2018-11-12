SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 12
14 °C
Tue, 13
13 °C
Wed, 14
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • In pictures: Maidenhead holds town centre Armistice Day events

    Crowds packed out to watch the Remembrance Day events in Maidenhead on Sunday.

    The town marked 100 years since the guns fell silent and remembered all who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

    A service was held at the town hall memorial in St Ives Road, a ceremony took place in St Mary’s church, off the High Street, and a parade marched through.

    A spokeswoman for the council said: “Over a thousand people watched Sunday’s parade at the Town Hall in Maidenhead, and many more turned out to services across the borough.

    “Thank you to everyone who came along to remember those who have made, or who are currently making sacrifices for our country, past and present.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved