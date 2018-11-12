In pictures: Maidenhead holds town centre Armistice Day events

05:30PM, Monday 12 November 2018
Crowds packed out to watch the Remembrance Day events in Maidenhead on Sunday.
The town marked 100 years since the guns fell silent and remembered all who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
A service was held at the town hall memorial in St Ives Road, a ceremony took place in St Mary’s church, off the High Street, and a parade marched through.
A spokeswoman for the council said: “Over a thousand people watched Sunday’s parade at the Town Hall in Maidenhead, and many more turned out to services across the borough.
“Thank you to everyone who came along to remember those who have made, or who are currently making sacrifices for our country, past and present.”
