Reading FC players hold workshop at Manor Green School

Players and coaches from Reading Football Club dropped in on a school in Maidenhead to run workshops celebrating inclusion.

Students at Manor Green School were joined by youngsters from The Forest School in Wokingham to take part in workshops on Friday.

The Reading FC players and coaches ran football coaching sessions for the students, and the first team players got a chance to tour the school and meet the children. Forest School and its students then ran drama and music workshops for the Manor Green students, and the Manor Green staff taught the Reading FC players Makaton sign language.

The day ended with everyone gathering together to perform the song This is Me from The Greatest Showman in sign language.

The day was part of Manor Green’s efforts to promote the inclusion of young people with special needs within the community.