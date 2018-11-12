SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: Maidenhead United vs Portsmouth

    Grace Witherden

    Maidenhead United failed to reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1886, after they were comfortably swept aside by League 1 leaders Portsmouth at York Road on Saturday.

    More than 3,205 attended the game. 

    Check out our picture special from the game above. 

