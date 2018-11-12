In pictures: Maidenhead United vs Portsmouth

10:13AM, Monday 12 November 2018
Maidenhead United failed to reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1886, after they were comfortably swept aside by League 1 leaders Portsmouth at York Road on Saturday.
More than 3,205 attended the game.
Check out our picture special from the game above.
