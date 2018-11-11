Former Advertiser deputy editor passes away

A former journalist who became deputy editor at the Advertiser has died peacefully at Cookham Riverside Nursing Home at the age of 86.

Eileen Price (nee Hickey) was born in Maidenhead in 1932. Brought up as a Catholic, Eileen attended the County School for Girls before starting as a junior reporter at the Maidenhead Advertiser in 1949.

At the Advertiser Eileen met fellow reporter Geoff Price, and in 1952 they married at St Joseph’s Church.

The couple moved around the country as Geoff pursued his career in journalism.

Their first son, David, was born in 1954 when they lived in Uxbridge, but they moved to Stevenage in 1956 when their second son, Jeremy, was born.

Moves to St Albans, Maidenhead, Grimsby, Grantham, Gravesend and the West Country followed.

Eileen and Geoff returned to Maidenhead permanently in 1978 to rejoin the staff of the Advertiser.

Geoff died in 1980, but Eileen continued to forge a successful career at the paper, working her way up to become deputy editor before retiring in the early 1990s.

In her retirement Eileen travelled extensively and visited David and Jeremy, who had both moved abroad, David to Canada and Jeremy to Australia.

Eileen also became a member of the Maidenhead and Marlow Folk Dance clubs and a keen rambler.

On one ramble she met Bill Field, who was to become a devoted partner and ‘soulmate’.

Eileen and Bill spent their time together touring, going to theatre performances, folk-dancing and hiking.

Eileen became a resident of Cookham Riverside in 2011 after being diagnosed with dementia and Bill remained devoted to her until she died peacefully on Sunday, October 28.

Bill said: “Our meeting was a start of a loving and life-giving partnership lasting nine years until she succumbed to dementia, which lasted a further seven years. I discovered some of the feature articles she had written for the Advertiser which were well written, scintillating and informative – well worth reading even today. She taught me how to play Scrabble at which she beat me consistently until I began to win as her illness took hold. I think about her a lot.”

Eileen is survived by Bill and her two sons, her brother Edmund, sister-in-law June, and nieces Janet and Jacqueline.

David said: “Mum was always supportive, but also respected and encouraged our independence. That’s partly why we both felt able to leave the UK for our respective careers.”

The funeral will be held at Slough Crematorium on Friday, November 16 at 12.30pm.