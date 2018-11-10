Tributes paid to 'fighter' Sim Goyal

Tributes have been paid to the ‘strong’ and ‘inspirational’ woman who lived her life with a serious heart condition.

Sim Goyal died aged 47 on Thursday, October 25.

Miss Goyal lived almost all of her life with a serious heart condition after complications during a clinical trial shortly after she was born.

Despite her illness, she loved the theatre and was also a keen writer and poet.

Seema Goyal, Sim’s sister-in-law, hailed her as an inspiration. She said: “She was a strong person. The doctors were surprised how positive she was and that she had the will to carry on. This is where we get our inspiration from – she was a fighter. At the end, she was through. She couldn’t take it any more.”

Born on June 28 1971, Miss Goyal was one of several young children involved in a drug trial, many of whom were left with disabilities.

Although she was not able to work, she still enjoyed a number of hobbies and a vibrant social life.

Seema said: “She was fond of writing, she wrote poems, often autobiographically – she was a good writer.

“She was always going out, had a good social life and would see friends and enjoy herself.

“It was a shocking thing for us, it was not expected. I thought I was just going to pick her up from the hospital.

Although she was not heavily involved in the Goyal family business (a school uniform and sportswear shop) Sim was always present in the background, providing her family with inspiration, and will be remembered for her positivity.

Seema said that from now on the family will raise money for charity each year on the anniversaries of her birth and death as a way of remembering her.