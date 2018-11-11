SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 11
13 °C
Mon, 12
13 °C
Tue, 13
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • St John Ambulance volunteer installed as High Sheriff's cadet

    A young St John Ambulance volunteer from the town was installed as cadet to the High Sheriff of Berkshire at a ceremony on Thursday, November 1.

    The event took part at the charity’s York Road premises, where High Sheriff Graham Barker installed Maidenhead cadet Samuel Crowhurst, 17, into his new role.

    Sam said: “I love being a part of the St John Ambulance family and I am pleased to be chosen the High Sheriff’s cadet to represent the organisation and give back to the community.”

    Graham Barker said: “This installation recognises the first-class qualities of Sam as a cadet and also the excellent voluntary work that St John Ambulance carries out.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved