Concern over 'boy racer' gatherings in car park

Failure to act on ‘boy racer’ gatherings means the council has no idea about anti-social behaviour in its multi-storey car parks, a resident has complained.

Sarah Storey, 46, who lives in the Stafferton Way area, said the meets, one of which she estimated involved around 200 drivers, would be intimidating to ‘vulnerable’ people.

The youths have been meeting at the Stafferton Way multi-storey and create a huge amount of noise, she said.

They have been known to perform manoeuvres in the open air car park next to the multi-storey, such as doughnuts – a circular skidding action, she added.

“I don’t have enough confidence that they (the council) pay attention to their parking areas,” said Sarah, a matron in London.

“Where do they prioritise their parking and the maintenance of their car parks?”

Sarah is new to the area, having moved from the capital six months ago, but in that time knows of two meets that have taken place.

About 200 people met up for about 90 minutes on the evening of Saturday October 20, from about 8.30pm, said Sarah, prompting her to call the police on 101.

“Other people might be intimidated by it,” she said.

Sarah is now ‘seriously regretting’ moving to the area.

“As a new person moving to Maidenhead from London it is not creating the best impression,” she said.

The drivers, who she described as ‘boy racers’, drive ‘bumper to bumper’ with loud exhausts, and the ‘sheer volume’ affects residents, she said.

Sarah opposes plans for a new commuter car park in Vicus Way, opposite the Stafferton Way multi-storey, which she fears will make the problem of car meets even worse.

She believes that anti-social behaviour needs to be addressed in existing car parks first.

The car park in Vicus Way has yet to be granted planning permission.

The council said it has ‘ongoing’ plans to make car parks ‘less attractive’ to anti-social behaviour and that they are ‘regularly’ patrolled by wardens.