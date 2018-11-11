Newlyweds raise funds for Alzheimer's Society on big day

When James Connolly and Thalia Haynes got married they also raised £2,500 for a cause close to their hearts, the Alzheimer’s Society.

The couple live in the Lake District but Thalia grew up in College Avenue, in Maidenhead. They wed at Monkton Barn in Monkton Lane on Saturday, October 20. They decided to raise money for the charity because Thalia’s father, Terrance Haynes, suffers with the disease.

James, 35, said: “We bought all the alcohol and everyone else made a suggested donation as they bought drinks from the bar.”

James said that is was a ‘fantastic day’ and is grateful to the generosity of guests and the flexibility of Monkton Barn who he said ‘allowed us to be a lot freer in how we did things’.