Police appeal for information after grandparents have car stolen from Oakley Green Cemetery

A grieving couple had their car stolen from Oakley Green Cemetery while they were visiting their grandson’s grave on Monday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following the theft of a blue Ford Fiesta at about 1.30pm from the cemetery in Windsor Road.

The offender broke the window of the car before driving off with the vehicle which also had a handbag, mobile phone and purse inside.

The victims, an 81-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, discovered it had been stolen when they found broken glass on the ground where it had been parked.

Investigating officer, PC Stephen Elliott, based at Windsor Police Station, said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, and seen or heard anything unusual, to come forward.

“As this incident took place during the day, there were a number of people around at the time.”

The car has a registration number beginning EN16.

Call 101 quoting the reference number 43180337896 with details.