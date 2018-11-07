Entries open for Advertiser's Christmas Cracker Challenge

The Advertiser’s charity sports competition is back this Christmas.

Teams from all over Maidenhead and the surrounding area are invited to get involved in the Christmas Cracker Challenge on Thursday, December 6 at the Magnet Leisure Centre at 6pm. The challenge will see teams face off in a number of wacky sports and activities, including nerf wars, volleyball, king ball and an assault course, ending the evening with a quiz.

Holly Clarke, one of the Cracker Challenge organisers, said: “The Christmas challenge is lots of fun. There are competitive activities but there is lots of fun to be had at the same time.

“It’s just an all-around good event.”

The Cracker Challenges raise money for the Cracker Appeal, which provides Christmas lunches and parties for community groups in the area.

To date, £280,000 has been raised.

The Christmas challenge was rejuvenated four years ago to run alongside the annual summer challenge.

The ’Tiser team are the current reigning summer challenge champions and are certain to be hunting for an unprecedented double crown.

Entries for the challenge are now open, and the organisers are looking for teams of eight-10 people to enter.

Holly said: “It’s great for team building, it's good fun to have with your work colleagues before Christmas, and you’ll be raising money for good causes as well.

“Everyone that does it comes back year after year. They all say how much they are looking forward to it.

“It’s a great competition where you can have a laugh with your work mates.”

The money raised by last year’s challenge was split between 36 different organisations and charities, with 216 people benefitting from the donations. Entry to the challenge costs £100 per team and an additional £50 for a buffet during the quiz. To enter call Louisa Mace on 01628 678219.