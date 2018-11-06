In pictures: Maidenhead Hindu Society holds Diwali celebration 

More than 100 members of the Maidenhead Hindu Society gathered together to celebrate Diwali.

Members of the society and their families were at St Piran’s School to celebrate the festival of lights on Sunday.

A packed programme saw the group take part in ‘puja’, or prayer, before a number of festivities and performances took place, with the event ended with a big vegetarian lunch.

Seema Sharma, of the Maidenhead Hindu Society, said: “There’s a great sense of community within the society. People expect this every year, it's the biggest function each year, it's like Christmas, but it lived up to expectations. It was really buzzing and very busy, we are not normally that busy, everyone was having a great time.”

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights and is celebrated every autumn in the UK. The five-day festival began on Monday, November 5 and comes to a close tomorrow (Friday). The biggest celebrations are normally held on the third day of the festival.

At St Piran’s, the Hindu Society was treated to a dance performance by the youngest members of the group.

The children got up on stage to perform the story of Rama and Sita, an ancient Indian poem and one of the main stories of Diwali where the exiled prince Rama rescues his wife Sita from the demon king.

The performance, which was organised by Ranjana Bhogal, was followed by more prayer and then a vegetarian lunch for the whole group.

With Diwali taking place throughout the week, many families have taken part in their own individual and private celebrations.

Seema said that she had lots of family members over for a meal to celebrate.