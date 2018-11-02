In pictures: Walking group set up as part of Maggie-Mae Morgan's legacy holds first event

More than 50 people took part in the first ramble of a walking group, set up as part of toddler Maggie-Mae Morgan’s legacy.

Katie Pattison, 33, who founded the group, the Wild-Kat Walkers, to ‘bring some more positivity to the world’, led 48 adults and a few children on a six-mile walk on Sunday.

She set up the walking group in memory of 18-month-old Maggie-Mae, from Holyport, who died in March after battling leukaemia. Maggie-Mae’s mother Leah is a cousin of Katie’s husband, Jamie, 34.

“I was really happy with it because you never know with these things how many people are going to show up,” said Katie.

Katie’s children Isabel, six, and Austin, two, as well as Leah and her baby daughter India-Mae were on the walk with a number of other family members.

For Katie, the walk felt like the right time to let go of two memory rocks Leah had given to the family when Maggie-Mae died.

Katie said: “Leah gave them to us as memory rocks to hide. We hadn’t been able to part with them up until now.”

They placed them in ‘pretty’ locations along the route of the walk.

“There’s a lot of love in those rocks,” she added. “We felt like it was the right place and right time to do it. We had a little cuddle and it felt good to let go of the rocks for someone to find.

“The idea is that someone else will pick them up and it will put a smile on their face, even if they don’t know who Maggie-Mae is, or about my walking group.”

A collection on the walk raised £87 for Great Ormond Street Hospital, central London, where Maggie-Mae was treated.

Next month’s walk will be from Hurley.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wild-katpt to donate to the hospital via Katie’s Just Giving page.