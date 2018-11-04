Pets Corner: Ziva at CLAWS

As well as finding loving homes for cats and kittens, CLAWS also provides life-long care for cats that cannot be rehomed because they are too old, unwell or traumatised.

Placed at a stables as a feral to help control the rodent population, one morning the cat dragged itself into the yard with half its tail missing.

CLAWS was asked to help, trapped it and took it to the vet.

It was a tiny little tabby girl weighing 1.9kg. Her tail was amputated and she was discharged into our care. We called her Ziva.

It was soon obvious that she was not a feral but yet another abandoned domestic.

Her character began to emerge and with the help of her carer she has learned how to play and loves her toys.

Safe now after her horrific experience she will stay with CLAWS.

If you would like to make a donation towards Ziva's care and other cats just like her please ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.