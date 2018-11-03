SITE INDEX

    • Cat charity CLAWS releases calendar

    The Cat Lovers Animal Welfare Society (CLAWS) is releasing its ninth calendar in time for Christmas, featuring pictures and stories of some of its rescue cats.

    CLAWS founder Beverley Gubbins said: “The cats that are residents here sometimes do something really funny or silly, and I have my camera with me and we take photographs. It’s been one of our biggest money spinners.”

    The £4 calendar is on sale at Kelperland Veterinary Centre in Forest Green Road, Fifield, and Alma Veterinary Hospital, Alma Road, Windsor. It will also be on sale at the Combined Charities Fair at Maidenhead Town Hall on Saturday  and at the Cox Green Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 17

