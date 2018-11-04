Royal Voluntary Service holds party to celebrate 80th anniversary of Berkshire hub

A party held on Thursday to celebrate the 80th birthday of the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) Berkshire Hub was ‘a fantastic success’.

The party at Maidenhead Community Centre in York Road was attended by staff, volunteers and those who use the Berkshire hub services.

RVS is a national charity ‘built on local volunteering, giving support to people who need it in our hospitals and communities’.

The Berkshire hub is an arm of the charity that runs services for older people in the Royal Borough and Slough, including Carebank and Slough Good Neighbours.

Doreen Gowing, service manager of Slough Good neighbours, said: “The RVS team of befriending volunteers creates a bridge to help older people feel more connected.”