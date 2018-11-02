Residents raise objections to plans to build homes on open land

Plans to build four homes on open land off Cranbrook Drive have been criticised by nearby residents.

Boravale Properties wants to build two pairs of three-bed semi-detached houses in Dorchester Close.

But responding to the plans online, a resident said: “It will take away a great deal of green space. This is the only area on the estate for residents to walk and children to play. More housing in that area will take away a big percentage.”

Another wrote: “Limited parking (is) currently available and the excess cars will be forced to park on the already busy Cranbrook Drive and perhaps cause an accident.”

A Facebook group opposing the plans, Save Dorchester Close Green Space, has been started and is due to meet to discuss the development at the Furze Platt Memorial Hall, in Furze Platt Road, at 7pm on Tuesday.

It has been formed by Janet Razavi, who lives near the green. She said: “The ultimate goal is to have a group of us to actually meet with a councillor and come up with a valid argument.”

Developers Boravale Properties says the ‘majority of the application site, 76 per cent, will be enhanced’ with landscaping and be used as green space.

Each house includes two parking spaces.