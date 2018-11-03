Theresa May picks out Christmas card competition winners

Works of festive art went on display at ’Tiser Towers on Friday as the Prime Minister came in to pick out the winners of her Christmas card competition.

Every year Theresa May teams up with the Advertiser to ask children aged 11 and under in her Maidenhead and Twyford constituency to design her card, which will be sent out to VIPs across the UK and further afield.

Hundreds of designs, based on a My Perfect Christmas theme, were submitted for this year’s competition, with the likes of Courthouse Junior School, Cookham Rise Primary School and 1st Furze Platt Brownies among those sending in a bumper crop of designs.

Mrs May, who judged the entries with her husband Philip, described the submissions as an ‘amazing display of young artistic talent’.

Keep your eyes peeled in future editions of the Advertiser when the winning designs will be announced.