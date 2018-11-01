Police campaign to combat organised crime

A month of police activity will be carried out throughout November and December as part of the Thames Valley Police (TVP) Stronghold campaign.

The scheme is the force’s commitment to tackling serious and organised crime.

Teams will be out across the policing area working to disrupt those engaged in serious drug related crime and prevent further offences.

They will be working in partnership with the Royal Borough, Slough Borough Council and Crimestoppers.

Inspector for Problem Solving and Safeguarding, Mike Darrah, based at Maidenhead station, said: “We are committed to preventing drugs related serious and organised crime in our communities.

“By working together we can help to keep our community safe.

“We would urge anybody who has any concerns or information to get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious, please report it to us through our website or call 101.”

You can follow the activity on social media using #TVPStronghold and #TacklingExploitationTogether.

More information about Stronghold can be found on the Thames Valley Police website at www.thamesvalley.police.uk.