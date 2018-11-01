Coppa Club open for business

The long wait for Coppa Club Maidenhead has ended.

The popular bar and restaurant chain has added to the town’s waterway development and hosted a soft-launch party on Thursday, October 25 in The Picturehouse.

Distinctive sofas compliment the circle bar and restaurant area for dining. There is also a glass covered terrace situated outside.

Prime Minister Theresa May visited the Coppa Club on Friday, October 26 to sample the ambience.

CEO Sue Walter said: “We are very proud of our track record of working with and becoming a part of local communities.

“Coppa Club is an open, inclusive space which offers something for everyone, from commuters and shoppers wanting to put their feet up, to workers needing somewhere to work or hold meetings, to those looking to unwind over drinks and dinner at the end of the day.

“We are thrilled to now be open in Maidenhead and we are already enjoying getting to know the locals.”