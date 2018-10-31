In pictures: Inside Maidenhead’s new O’Neill's pub

After closing for a refit three weeks ago The Bell in King Street will re-open as an O’Neills tomorrow (Thursday) with a focus on entertainment.

The establishment is part of Mitchell & Butlers, which operates about 1,700 restaurants and pubs all over the UK under 18 brands, including O’Neills.

The company decided to turn The Bell, part of their Pizza Kitchen Bar brand, into an O’Neills.

The number of televisions has doubled, there is now a stage for live music and it’s hoped it will be used as a venue for private functions too.

O’Neills will open from 9am for breakfast and the main menu includes a £5 lunch deal.

The pub, which staff described as ‘the home of lively banter and the craic’, will close at 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

General Manager, Barry Rooney, said: “We’re bringing something completely new to the town.

“Myself and the team are confident our easy-going bar, live music and entertainment offer will go down well with all who come to pay us a visit.”