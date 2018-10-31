SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 31
12 °C
Thu, 01
11 °C
Fri, 02
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Theresa May shows support for campaign to cut plastic waste

    Theresa May dropped in to The Green Parrot to fill up her reusable water bottle on Friday.

    The water bottle was one the Prime Minister was given on her birthday by Conservative group Maidenhead Matters.

    The Green Parrot is one of a number of establishments in Maidenhead to have signed up to a national project called Refill.

    The campaign was launched in 2015 by City to Sea, a Bristol based not-for-profit organisation which runs campaigns to prevent marine plastic pollution.

    The project aims to let people know where they can fill up reusable water bottles.

    Jane Hutton and the Maidenhead Challenging Plastic team have so far signed up more than 20 refill stations in the town.

    Donna Stimson, co-leader of Maidenhead Challenging Plastic, said: “With the environmental challenges we face this initiative is so welcome in Maidenhead, everyone wants to see a cleaner town and less single use plastic.”

    An app shows where the nearest Refill points are.  Go to www.refill.org.uk to find out more.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved