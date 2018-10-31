Norden Farm launches Christmas art competition

The chance to turn on the town’s Christmas lights will be on offer to the winners of Norden Farm’s art competition.

The theme of the competition is inspired by the arts centre’s 2018 Christmas show The Fir Tree, based on a story from Tales in Moominvalley.

‘An unselfish take on Christmas’ it is a story of adventure set in the ‘idyllic and peaceful’ Moominvalley featuring live puppetry and music.

To enter children can draw, paint or create either their favourite member of the Moomin family in a wintry place or a special decoration for The Fir Tree.

Although one overall winner will turn on the lights at Maidenhead Town Hall on Saturday, November 24, all winners will receive four tickets to a family show in 2019 and art goodies.

All entries to the competition will be displayed in the gallery at Norden Farm from Wednesday, November 21 until the end of December.

Robyn Bunyan, education manager at Norden Farm, said: “The annual art competition is really popular, we get entries from local schools as well as the community.

“Judging it is great fun as the entries really vary in style and can be quite inventive.

“When the exhibition is up, it’s fantastic to see children bring their parents to show off their work on the wall.”

The deadline for the competition is Thursday, November 15 and will be judged in two categories, three to five years and six to eight years.

To download an entry form go to www.norden.farm/articles/win-with-the-fir-tree-art-competition

Entries, with contact details, can be posted to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Altwood Road, Maidenhead, SL6 4PF, or dropped off at the Box Office.

Winners will be contacted by Tuesday, November 20.