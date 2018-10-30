In pictures: Zombie Walk returns for sixth year

Brain-dead creatures roamed the streets as the Maidenhead Zombie Walk returned for the sixth year.

Hundreds of the town’s undead converged on the Maiden’s Head pub on Saturday where they had gory make-up applied before setting off.

Zombies lurched up the High Street before making their way through Nicholsons Shopping Centre and returning to the pub.

The walk raised £400 for the Kevin Cruise Foundation, formerly the Royal Borough Theatre Project.

The foundation provides disadvantaged children with behind-the-scenes and on stage experiences.

It offers theatre tickets, workshops and education to children with deprived backgrounds.

A flash mob performance by Dance Inspired, based in Altwood Road, also featured and entertainment from Mark’s Magic Mayhem provided the post-walk fun

Organiser Carly Kenny said she was ‘grateful to everyone’ for making the event a success once more as Maidenhead got into the Halloween spirit.

“It went very well. We raised £400 for The Kevin Cruise Foundation, so we're very happy with that,” she said.

“Our make up artists went above and beyond this year and we're so grateful to them for giving up their time to make a lot of the zombies look the part.

“The costumes are always amazing and the walk went well, if a little cold.

“We're really grateful to everyone who made it another fantastic event.

“The flash mob half way through was a fantastic new addition thanks to the Royal Steps crew at Dance Inspired.”

To find out more about the Kevin Cruise Foundation, visit kevincruisefoundation.org.uk.