Building work begins for new Braywick Leisure Centre

Building work for the new Braywick Leisure Centre has got underway.

The multi-million pound project started on Friday with work on 240 car parking spaces which will be available to use from early 2019.

Foundations for the building, drains and utility supplies will commence over the ‘coming months’.

The centre will replace the old Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze and provide ‘state-of-the-art’ sports facilities including a gym, dance studio and tennis courts.

It is due for completion in mid-2020, with the Magnet remaining open until the new centre is operational.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, lead member for culture and communities at the Royal Borough said: “This step gives reality to the project which has taken a long time to get to this stage and shows the commitment of the council to deliver outstanding sporting and community facilities to our residents.”

The Royal Borough has appointed Wates as the construction partner to develop the site.

Alec Jackman, Business Unit Director at Wates, said: “It is always extremely rewarding to be able to commence construction by breaking ground and never more so than when a project is set to have a significant impact upon a local community.

“These facilities will be invaluable in supporting the health and well-being of residents of the Royal Borough.”